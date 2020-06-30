A three-year-old boy has died after a car mounted a pavement in Edinburgh.
Emergency services rushed to the scene at Morningside Road in the capital at around 2.30pm.
A 37-year-old woman was also caught in the collision, outside St Columba's Hospice charity shop.
The woman, believed to be his mother, is being treated for her injuries.
Around eight police cars and two fire engines were in attendance, with ambulance crews also on the scene as the roads were closed to the public.
Police Scotland have now confirmed that the three-year-old involved in the collision has died.
Inspector Roger Park of Edinburgh Road Policing Unit said: "The heartfelt thoughts of my colleagues and I remain with the families involved in this absolutely tragic incident.
"We are providing support to the family and I would ask that the privacy of those involved are respected at this time.
"Our enquiries will continue to establish the full circumstances of the collision.
"I would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage and who has so far not spoken to the Police to contact us on 101 quoting incident no. 1798 of June 30, 2020."
