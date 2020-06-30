Carl Reiner, actor and director

Born: March 20, 1922;

Died: June 29, 2020.

CARL Reiner, who has died aged 98, was a comedian, writer, actor and director known for creating the 1960s US sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show. He also played an important role in the early career of Steve Martin, co-writing and directing several of the comedian’s most successful films, including The Man With Two Brains.

Reiner made many other films too, but the Dick Van Dyke television shows were probably his greatest achievement. Not only did the show make big stars of Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore, it took sitcom to a new level of sophistication.

There was plenty of slapstick in there (and Van Dyke was very good at it) but there was slickness, too, in the fast-paced witty script. The word we would use now for the concept would be “meta”: Reiner was writing a comedy show about a man writing a comedy show.

Reiner had tried to sell the idea for the show as a pilot with himself as the star, but the bosses didn’t bite. So he tried again with Van Dyke in the leading role of Rob Petrie and it was a hit, running for more than 150 episodes from 1961 to 1966. Many of the characters were based on real people Reiner had encountered while head writer on Your Show of Shows, a 1950s variety show hosted by Sid Caesar.

Reiner had actually started out not as writer but as an actor. Born in the Bronx to Jewish immigrant parents (his father was a watchmaker), he served for a time in the Air Force during the Second World War before pursuing a career as an actor and performer, initially in Broadway musicals.

He was then cast in Your Show of Shows, often acting in skits alongside Mel Brooks. The two men formed a strong bond and created a routine in which Brooks played a 2,000-year-old man being interviewed by Reiner, which became a number of best-selling comedy albums.

Reiner’s work on Your Show of Shows, as a performer and writer, was hectic. “I only was an actor two or three days a week, but three and a half days a week, we were in the writers’ room getting it together,” he said. “Then we’d rehearse it on a Thursday, put it on its feet on a Friday, show it to the cameras on Saturday, and Monday start all over again.

“I was a writer without a portfolio, but I was in the writers’ room. That’s why I wrote The Dick Van Dyke show and made Rob a writer because I felt like I was a writer most of the week.”

Making The Dick Van Dyke Show was just as hectic. Reiner was the producer but also head writer, writing 40 of the first 60 shows by himself. He also produced 33 shows a year for five years but he knew from the start he had something special. He later revived the show in a different format in 1971 as The New Dick Van Dyke Show, with Van Dyke this time playing the host of a TV talk show.

Away from television, Reiner’s career writing films began with the 1963 Doris Day comedy The Thrill of It All, and he made four films with Steve Martin in the 1970s and early 1980s: The Jerk, Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid, The Man with Two Brains, and All of Me.

He also acted in films, including The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming, a comedy about a Soviet submarine that runs aground in America during the Cold War, and the 1963 comedy caper It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.

He also appeared in all the Ocean’s Eleven movies, as conman Saul Bloom, starting with Ocean’s Eleven, in 2001. As a director, he made a black comedy about senility called Where’s Poppa?, and Oh God!, which featured George Burns as the Almighty. One of his last films as a director was 1993’s Fatal Instinct, a spoof of Basic Instinct.

Reiner said he learned his skill for engaging and fast-paced comedy from his father. “It comes from not wanting to bore,” he said. “If you don’t want to bore, you learn how to cut judiciously, and I’m pretty good at that. My father was a watch maker, and his idea was that of everything fitting. My father gave me that. All things have to fit and work together.”

In later years, when he was over 90 years old, Reiner made an Emmy-nominated documentary about ageing called If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast, in which he spoke to other long-lived stars such as Van Dyke and Brooks. He also developed a big following on Twitter.

His favourite work, however, was always The Dick Van Dyke show. “That’s who I really am,” he said.

Van Dyke himself tweeted today: “My idol, Carl Reiner, wrote about the human comedy. He had a deeper understanding of the human condition, than I think even he was aware of. Kind, gentle, compassionate, empathetic and wise. His scripts were never just funny, they always had something to say about us”.

Steve Martin tweeted the following tribute: “Goodbye to my greatest mentor in movies and in life. Thank you, dear Carl”.

Reiner married the actress Estelle Lebost, best known for delivering the line “I’ll have what she’s having” in the famous restaurant scene in When Harry Met Sally, which was directed by their son Rob.

Estelle died in 2008 and Reiner is survived by Rob and his other children Annie and Lucas.

On June 28 Reiner posted this tweet to his 374,000 followers: “Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost---who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world”.