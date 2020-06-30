The body of a 16-year-old boy has been recovered from the river at Pollok Country Park. 

Police, fire and ambulance crew were earlier rushed to the scene at around 5pm.

Police Scotland have now confirmed a body has been recovered from the river.

The circumstances surrounding the death are currently not suspicious. 

A police spokesman said: "Around 5.10pm on Tuesday, 30 June, police responded to a report of a concern for a person in the water at Pollok Country Park, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and the body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Images: Stacy Sinclair @StacySinclair85