Ryanair are to set to begin flights from Scotland to Europe today as it returns to a more regular schedule with 40% of its usual capacity for the peak summer month.
Thousands of Ryanair crew members and airport support teams are returning to work following a three-and-a-half-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryanair says it will operate more than 1,000 daily flights across 200 European airports, restoring almost 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route network, albeit with lower frequencies and lower fares.
New health measures are in place for passengers including mandatory face coverings, fewer checked bags, cashless inflight services and improved hygiene procedures.
Ryanair Group’s CEO Michael O’Leary said: “We expect in July to carry more than 4.5 million customers, many of them families taking well earned Mediterranean holidays after the severe challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown, homeschooling, etc.
“These 1,000 daily flights mark an important turning point for Ryanair and for the tourism industry of Europe, which supports so many jobs and small businesses.
Mr O’Leary also said Ryanair welcomed this week’s decision by the UK Government to replace “its failed ‘form filling’ quarantine with air bridges to most of Europe”.
In a bid to boost passenger numbers, Ryanair is releasing 500,000 seats on sale from €19.99 one-way for travel in late August and September.
Here's a list of Ryanair flights that will be resuming this week:
Glasgow:
Spain – Alicante and Malaga
Belgium – Brussels
Ireland – Dublin
Poland – Krakow, Warsaw and Wroclaw
Edinburgh:
Austria – Vienna
Belgium – Brussels
Bulgaria – Sofia
Czech Republic – Prague
Denmark – Billund and Copenhagen
Estonia – Tallinn
France – Beziers, Bordeaux, Carcassonne, Marseilles, Nantes, Toulouse
Germany – Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Karlsruhe and Memmingen
Greece – Corfu
Hungary – Budapest
Ireland – Dublin
Italy – Bari, Bologna, Brindisi, Cagliari, Catania, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Pisa, Rome and Venice
Latvia – Riga
Lithuania – Kaunas
Luxembourg – Luxembourg
Malta – Malta
Netherlands – Eindhoven
Poland – Bydgoszcz, Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Poznan, Warsaw, Modlin and Wroclaw
Portugal – Faro, Lisbon and Porto
Romania – Bucharest
Slovakia – Bratislava
Spain – Alicante, Barcelon, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Santander, Seville, Tenerife and South Valencia
Sweden – Gothenburg and Stockholm
Aberdeen:
Malta – Malta
Portugal – Fara
Spain – Malaga and Alicante
