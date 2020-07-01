A SENIOR SNP MP has suggested boycotting Westminster if the UK Government blocks a second independence referendum in the face of majority public support.

Pete Wishart, the party’s constitution spokesperson and chair of the Scottish Affairs Committee, said Scotland should also ask the EU to sanction an unofficial Indyref2.

He said: “We should be looking at withdrawing from the apparatus of the UK state… up to and including the participation in institutions of the UK Parliament.”

Absentionism has long been used by Irish republicans to protest against the British Government, with Sinn Fein currently refusing to take up their seven seats at Westminster.

The Scottish Tories said Mr Wishart was showing the SNP's true priority by promoting the idea in the middle of a pandemic and recession.

Writing on his blog, the Perth and North Perthshire MP said independence depended on the SNP first winning a majority at Holyrood on a clear platform of holding another referendum.

He said: “If the SNP can secure an overall majority as we did in 2011 that would replicate the conditions when the last referendum was triggered.

“If we also get another majority then the whole democratic case of withholding a referendum [argued by the UK Government] is taken away.”

If the UK Government then continued to deny Holyrood the power needed to hold a plebiscite, Mr Wishart said the Scottish Government would move into "all options" territory.

He said the SNP ministers would need to demonstrate they had “tried absolutely everything possible” to secure the UK as a participant in the process to convince the EU of their case.

He said: “If the UK refuses to participate in an agreed referendum in the face of majority support and a clear democratic mandate we must presume that they have decided to exempt themselves from their obligations and responsibilities as a partner in the union.

“We would then have the grounds to seek to secure our independence without their participation.

“This should involve a referendum designed in Scotland where a last invitation is offered to the UK to participate to put the case to remain in the union.

“A request to the EU to sanction this referendum should be made and every attempt to involve them in the designing of that referendum should be pursued.”

He said Scotland should also start an informal accession process to rejoin the EU.

“We would say to the EU that the UK is refusing our democratic right as a nation to be part of the EU and we should do all we can to keep Scotland aligned with EU regulations,” he said.

“Beyond that, we should be looking at withdrawing from the apparatus of the UK state and starting to informally acquire the responsibilities currently exercised by the UK.

“This could start by withdrawing from the inter governmental infrastructure determining the management of the four nations of the UK. This could be escalated up to and including the participation in institutions of the UK Parliament.”

Mr Wishart last week criticised a proposal put forward by his fellow SNP MP Angus MacNeil for a 'Plan B' on independence, in which an SNP win in any election would be taken as the basis to negotiate independence with London, without the need for Indyref2.

The SNP's longest serving MP, Mr Wishart said that would replicate the “hellish limbo” seen in Catalonia.

In his new blog, “A route map to independence”, he said a referendum remained essential, as did moving ahead with “the full consent and approval of the Scottish people”.

He said: “We need to show the patience but determination that has historically characterised our independence movement.

“It is all about these ‘ducks in a row’ and ensuring that they are in perfect aquatic alignment.

“1. Secure majority support and a cast iron democratic mandate secured on the back of a majority in the Scottish Parliament.

“2. Secure a referendum with the participation of the United Kingdom with a process that is beyond legal dispute.

“Then, If necessary 3. After exhausting all possible means to engage the UK, a process be designed with the EU and International community to allow an internationally recognised referendum to take place, whilst simultaneously withdrawing from the institutions of the UK. “4. Win that referendum and become an independent nation.

“This is the practical and inclusive way forward in securing our independence. Incrementally, consensually and taking the whole movement together, united.”

Nicola Sturgeon formally requested the power to hold a referendum last year in the wake of the SNP winning 48 of 59 seats in the general election.

However Boris Johnson refused, saying the No result of the 2014 referendum should stand for at least a generation.

A recent poll put support for independence at 54 per cent.

Scottish Tory constitution spokesman Murdo Fraser said: “The fact the SNP is using this time period demand a wildcat referendum exposes the party’s true priority.

“No matter how severe the coronavirus crisis becomes, health-wise or economically, the issue of Indyref2 still remains the Nationalists’ priority.

“Only a few months ago Pete Wishart thought ‘gentle persuasion’ was the way forward.

“Now we’re in the midst of a global pandemic, he seems to think an illegal, divisive re-run is the preferred route.

“The SNP should be putting all its effort into guiding Scotland through coronavirus and coming out the other side – not selfish constitutional obsessions.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of the anti-independence Scotland in Union campaign, added: “It tells you everything about the SNP that Pete Wishart’s priority is a route map to separation, rather than a route map to economic recovery for the people of Scotland.

“Even before the coronavirus crisis, the SNP’s blueprint for leaving the UK acknowledged there would be economic hardship – now it would be manifestly worse.

“The majority of people want their elected representatives to focus on bringing people together as we face the harsh reality of a deep recession with many job losses.

“It’s also vital to remember that at election time people vote for parties on a wide range of issues.

“Pete’s proposal is therefore a non-starter and he should instead focus his efforts on representing all his constituents at this difficult time.”