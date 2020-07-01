The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) has announced the award ceremony in Scotland will still take place in 2020.
The British Academy Scotland Awards will go ahead and take into consideration Government restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic.
Details will be announced later this year for the Scottish event.
Jude MacLaverty, Bafta Scotland director, said: “It is fantastic to be able to confirm that the British Academy Scotland Awards will be going ahead this year, allowing the brilliant work and talented people from the creative industries in Scotland to be recognised.
“I am confident that we’ll be able to deliver a great show and look forward to announcing more details in the coming weeks.”
Last month, Bafta announced the British Academy Television Awards will go ahead as a closed-studio show, broadcast as-live on BBC One, on July 31 with nominees accepting awards virtually.
It comes after Bafta’s first digital awards ceremony, the British Academy Games Awards, drew an audience of more than 900,000 viewers in March.
