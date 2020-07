SHORT of tumbrils and the Army taking over the TV station, it is hard to tell when a revolution has happened in a country like the UK with no single written constitution. But at the weekend, when I briefly and mistakenly heard that David Frost was to become the new Secretary of the Cabinet, I had an uncomfortable glimpse of something revolutionary in the air – and not in a good way. Its immediate threat may have gone, but some of the implications are still hanging.

First, Mr Frost as the National Security Adviser. This is a far less serious matter than his becoming Cabinet Secretary. It has few, if any, constitutional implications. I worked for a previous incumbent for a couple of years. It is an extremely important role but, as its name suggests, it is primarily advisory – and also a kind of personal envoy from the Prime Minister to counterparts overseas. That could be work for a trusted political appointee.