A murder inquiry has been launched into the death of a man in Paisley.

Ryan Low, 32, was found dead in his flat on Springbank Road, Paisley, at around 11:50am on Monday.

Relatives have been informed and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Gillian Grant, of the Major Investigation Team (West), said: “Extensive police inquiries are ongoing at this time.

"Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area to provide more information that will help us trace the person or persons responsible, and door to door inquiries are being carried out.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Springbank Road area of Paisley over the past few days and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, witnessed any strange activity or anyone acting out of character to please get in touch with us.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have had any contact with Ryan recently.

"We have a reported sighting of Ryan on the evening of Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

"Anyone who has any information which might help us in this investigation, or who may have seen or spoken with Ryan recently is asked to call us on 0141 305 4530, quoting the reference number 1150 of June 29."