SKYGAZERS across Scotland will be treated to a rare penumbral lunar eclipse this weekend.
One of only eight to occur this decade, all eyes will be on the skies early on Sunday morning.
Here, we bring you everything you need to know ahead of the penumbral lunar eclipse.
What is it?
A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the moon moves through the faint, outer part of earth's shadow.
Why do lunar eclipses happen?
A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, therefore blocking some or all of the sun’s light from reaching the moon.
Therefore, the moon cannot shine – because its surface is not reflecting the sun’s rays.
What makes this eclipse different?
According to TimeAndDate.com, a penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon are imperfectly aligned.
When this happens, the earth blocks some of the sun’s light from directly reaching the moon’s surface, and covers all or part of the moon with the other part of its shadow.
Where should I look?
People in Scotland are urged to find an unobstructed area with a free sight to the southwest for a best view of the eclipse.
When can I see it?
Unlike solar eclipses, which can only be seen along a narrow path from a small part of the earth, eclipses of the moon can be observed all across the night side of earth when the eclipse happens.
According to TimeAndDate.com, these are the local times to see the penumbral lunar eclipse:
Aberdeen:
Duration: 6 minutes, 15 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.10am
Ends: 4.13am
Alloa:
Duration: 22 minutes, 1 second
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.23am
Ends: 4.29am
Ardrossan:
Duration: 29 minutes, 57 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.31am
Ends: 4.37am
Ayr:
Duration: 30 minutes, 41 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.32am
Ends: 4.38am
Barrhead:
Duration: 27 minutes, 4 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.28am
Ends: 4.34am
Clydebank:
Duration: 26 minutes, 18 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.28am
Ends: 4.33am
Cumnock:
Duration: 29 minutes, 13 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.31am
Ends: 4.36am
Dumbarton:
Duration: 26 minutes, 36 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.28am
Ends: 4.33am
Dumfries:
Duration: 29 minutes, 24 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.31am
Ends: 4.36am
Dundee:
Duration: 15 minutes, 45 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.17am
Ends: 4.23am
Dunfermline:
Duration: 21 minutes, 1 second
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.22am
Ends: 4.28am
East Lothian:
Duration: 19 minutes, 17 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.21am
Ends: 4.26am
Galashiels:
Duration: 21 minutes, 54 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.23am
Ends: 4.29am
Glasgow:
Duration: 25 minutes, 58 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.27am
Ends: 4.33am
Hawick:
Duration: 273minutes, 18 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.23am
Ends: 4.30am
Helensburgh:
Duration: 26 minutes, 48 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.28am
Ends: 4.34am
Inverclyde:
Duration: 27 minutes, 45 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.29am
Ends: 4.35am
Inverness:
Duration: 12 minutes, 9 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.13am
Ends: 4.19am
Irvine:
Duration: 29 minutes, 33 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.31am
Ends: 4.36am
Kirkcaldy:
Duration: 19 minutes, 23 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.21am
Ends: 4.26am
Largs:
Duration: 29 minutes, 2 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.30am
Ends: 4.36am
Oban:
Duration: 26 minutes, 35 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.28am
Ends: 4.33am
Peebles:
Duration: 23 minutes, 12 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.23am
Ends: 4.30am
Renfrewshire:
Duration: 27 minutes, 14 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.29am
Ends: 4.34am
St Andrews:
Duration: 16 minutes, 3 seconds
Begins: July 5, 4.07am
Local max visibility: 4.17am
Ends: 4.23am
A full searchable list of locations can be found here.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.