SKYGAZERS across Scotland will be treated to a rare penumbral lunar eclipse this weekend.

One of only eight to occur this decade, all eyes will be on the skies early on Sunday morning.

Here, we bring you everything you need to know ahead of the penumbral lunar eclipse.

What is it?





A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the moon moves through the faint, outer part of earth's shadow.

Why do lunar eclipses happen?





A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, therefore blocking some or all of the sun’s light from reaching the moon.

Therefore, the moon cannot shine – because its surface is not reflecting the sun’s rays.

The eclipse will be visible over Scotland

What makes this eclipse different?





According to TimeAndDate.com, a penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon are imperfectly aligned.

When this happens, the earth blocks some of the sun’s light from directly reaching the moon’s surface, and covers all or part of the moon with the other part of its shadow.

Where should I look?





People in Scotland are urged to find an unobstructed area with a free sight to the southwest for a best view of the eclipse.

When can I see it?





Unlike solar eclipses, which can only be seen along a narrow path from a small part of the earth, eclipses of the moon can be observed all across the night side of earth when the eclipse happens.

According to TimeAndDate.com, these are the local times to see the penumbral lunar eclipse:

Aberdeen:

Duration: 6 minutes, 15 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.10am

Ends: 4.13am

Alloa:

Duration: 22 minutes, 1 second

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.23am

Ends: 4.29am

Ardrossan:

Duration: 29 minutes, 57 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.31am

Ends: 4.37am

Ayr:

Duration: 30 minutes, 41 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.32am

Ends: 4.38am

Barrhead:

Duration: 27 minutes, 4 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.28am

Ends: 4.34am

Clydebank:

Duration: 26 minutes, 18 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.28am

Ends: 4.33am

Cumnock:

Duration: 29 minutes, 13 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.31am

Ends: 4.36am

Dumbarton:

Duration: 26 minutes, 36 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.28am

Ends: 4.33am

Dumfries:

Duration: 29 minutes, 24 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.31am

Ends: 4.36am

Dundee:

Duration: 15 minutes, 45 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.17am

Ends: 4.23am

Dunfermline:

Duration: 21 minutes, 1 second

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.22am

Ends: 4.28am

East Lothian:

Duration: 19 minutes, 17 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.21am

Ends: 4.26am

Galashiels:

Duration: 21 minutes, 54 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.23am

Ends: 4.29am

Glasgow:

Duration: 25 minutes, 58 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.27am

Ends: 4.33am

Hawick:

Duration: 273minutes, 18 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.23am

Ends: 4.30am

Helensburgh:

Duration: 26 minutes, 48 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.28am

Ends: 4.34am

Inverclyde:

Duration: 27 minutes, 45 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.29am

Ends: 4.35am

Inverness:

Duration: 12 minutes, 9 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.13am

Ends: 4.19am

Irvine:

Duration: 29 minutes, 33 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.31am

Ends: 4.36am

Kirkcaldy:

Duration: 19 minutes, 23 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.21am

Ends: 4.26am

Largs:

Duration: 29 minutes, 2 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.30am

Ends: 4.36am

Oban:

Duration: 26 minutes, 35 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.28am

Ends: 4.33am

Peebles:

Duration: 23 minutes, 12 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.23am

Ends: 4.30am

Renfrewshire:

Duration: 27 minutes, 14 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.29am

Ends: 4.34am

St Andrews:

Duration: 16 minutes, 3 seconds

Begins: July 5, 4.07am

Local max visibility: 4.17am

Ends: 4.23am

