With life starting to return to a new normal, beer gardens across Scotland will be re-opening from Monday. So we’ve put together a list of 15 of our favourite beer gardens. Things will inevitably look a bit different, social distancing measures will be in place and for some of the pubs you may need to book online or order from an app once you arrive. Don’t worry – this list covers everything you need to know. By Charlotte Cohen

The Rule

A favourite for St Andrews residents and visitors alike, The Rule will be reopening its beer garden on Monday (opening the rest of the venue, in accordance with government guidelines, on July 15). There will be reduced seating in the garden to accommodate social distancing. The Rule will be offering a slightly reduced menu, along with a contactless ordering system via an app that you can download, and a contactless payment system up to £45. In order to maintain the safety of customers and employees, there will be sanitising stations and surfaces will be cleaned every 15 minutes. The Rule’s beer garden is the perfect place to enjoy a drink in the sunshine, away from the crowded streets of St Andrews.

The Rule, 116 South Street, St Andrews, KY16 9QD, 01334473473, craft-pubs.co.uk/the-rule

Waterside Inn

The Waterside Inn in Inverness has a picturesque beer garden. There will, of course, be social distancing measures in place along with strict hygiene processes and an online ordering system. So you’ll be able to enjoy a pint (or whatever your drink of choice may be) overlooking the River Ness with total peace of mind.

Waterside Inn, 19 Ness Bank, Inverness, IV2 4SF, 01463 233065, https://www.thewatersideinverness.co.uk/the-waterside-beer-garden

Old School House

The Old School House in Aberdeen has been working hard to put plenty of safety measures in place before they reopen. Greene King, the owners of pubs across the country, have launched their Pub Safe scheme. This means that when they reopen, pubs like the Old School House will have social distancing in place by reducing the number of tables, meaning you have to book ahead online to guarantee availability. They have also introduced the Greene King app where you can view the pubs' menus, place your order and pay your bill. Previously a school playground, the beer garden at the Old School House has plenty of space to accommodate social distancing as well as ample opportunity to people-watch.

The Old School House, Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG, 01224626490, https://www.belhavenpubs.co.uk/pubs/aberdeenshire/old-school-house/

Brel Bar, Glasgow

The beer garden at Brel on Ashton Lane has plenty of space as the garden slopes up a hill behind the pub and is the perfect place for a socially distanced drink. Although there will be limited walk-in tables available, they recommend booking ahead to avoid disappointment. Brel have a variety of measures to ensure customers and employees are as safe as possible. There will be socially distanced seating (which is also covered in case the weather takes a turn) as well as restricted numbers on groups, and pre-paid dining and drinks packages available when you book. There will also be a 15-minute break between tables to sanitise before new customers and plenty of hand sanitising stations. Only card payments will be accepted. There’s also socially distanced toilets

Brel Bar, Ashton Lane, Glasgow, G12 8SJ, 01413424966, brelbar.com

Atholl Arms, Dunkeld

The beer garden at the Atholl Arms leads right down onto the banks of the Tay and the tranquil surroundings make it the perfect beer garden on a sunny day. The garden will be open from Monday with social distancing measures and the staff will be ensuring all the equipment and communal areas are regularly cleaned.

Atholl Arms, Bridgehead, Tay Terrace, Dunkeld, Perthshire, PH8 OAQ, 01350727219, athollarmshotel.com

Ship Inn, Elie

The walled beer garden at the Ship Inn sits right on the beach at Elie and is the perfect place to have a drink and watch the sunset. When they reopen they will not be taking bookings for the beer garden and, because of social distancing, availability will be limited. There will be hand sanitiser throughout with increased cleaning of bathrooms and public spaces as well as sanitising tables, chairs and other ‘touched’ items between each use. Whilst things will feel a little different, the stunning views of the North Sea and sandy beaches make the Ship Inn’s beer garden a great place to adjust to this new normal.

The Ship Inn, The Toft, Elie, Fife, KY9 IDT, 01333330246, shipinn.scot

Teuchters Landing

The beer garden at Teuchters Landing actually sits on a pontoon floating on the water right in the middle of the shore area at Leith. The staff have been preparing extensively during lockdown in anticipation of reopening. The outdoor space has been rearranged to ensure social distancing along with restricted numbers and tables will not be able to be booked. Weather permitting, the garden will be opening from midday on Monday with an outside bar only, and a more limited food and drink menu. Ordering will be done from your table.

Teuchters Landing, 1c Dock Place, Leith, EH6 6LU, 01315547427, teuchtersbar.co.uk

Falls of Dochart Inn, Killin

One of the most spectacular beer gardens on this list is the garden at the Falls of Dochart Inn. Sitting practically on top of the falls of Dochart, you can hear the water from the falls as you enjoy a pint. The beer garden will be open with social distancing measures. Along with alcoholic beverages they will also be serving hot and cold food as well as hot drinks and ice creams.

Falls of Dochart Inn, Gray Street, Killin, Perthshire, FK21 8SL, 01567820270, fallsofdochart-inn.co.uk

Cold Town House, Edinburgh

The roof terrace of Cold Town House in Edinburgh is overlooked by the castle. Bookings are essential through their website. Party sizes will be limited to 6 people and customers are urged to follow government guidance on who can dine together. Every table will be sanitised between guests. There will be two metres between tables, and screens in place where possible along with a one-way system. A QR phone code on the table will take you straight to the menus (or they will have single use menus that you can use). The menu will be slightly reduced and only card payments will be accepted. For a picturesque pint in Scotland’s capital, Cold Town House’s beer garden is a must.

Cold Town House, 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh, EH1 2JU, 01313572865, coldtownhouse.co.uk

Backyard at BAaD, Glasgow

The Backyard at BAaD will have socially distanced queueing and seating and contactless payments will be encouraged, although they will accept cash. There’s a fully heated and covered seating area for those cooler summer days.

BAaD, 54 Calton Entry, Glasgow, G40 2SB, 01415481338, baadglasgow.com

Malone's, Glasgow

The beer garden at Malone’s sits on the roof of this city centre Irish theme pub and is fitted with heaters so you can enjoy a drink even if the sun disappears. Tables can be booked on their Facebook page.

Malone's, 57-59 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow, 01413328899, malonesbarglasgow.com

The Old Schoolhouse, Glasgow

The Old Schoolhouse in Glasgow is gearing up to reopen its beer garden on Monday with the goal of opening the rest of the pub on the 15th. The number of tables in the beer garden has been reduced so you’ll need to book ahead to guarantee availability. Much like the other Greene King beer gardens, you’ll be able to view menus, place your order and pay for your bill on their app to minimise contact with others. The beer garden has a cool, vintage feel and has covered seating.

The Old Schoolhouse, 287-315 Woodlands Road, Glasgow, G3 6NG, 01413371790, https://www.belhavenpubs.co.uk/pubs/lanarkshire/old-schoolhouse/

226 Gallowgate, Glasgow

Not normally known for outdoor seating, to accommodate this new era, 226 Gallowgate will have an outdoor beer garden for customers this month. Like the others on this list, social distancing will be enforced from the seating arrangements to the queuing and customers will be encouraged to pay by contactless i possible.

226 Gallowgate, Glasgow, G4 0TS, 01415641315, 226gallowgate.com

The Ark, Glasgow

The beer garden of this contemporary pub in the heart of Glasgow is the biggest in the city so is the perfect place to enjoy a socially distanced drink. There will be social distancing measures, an app to enable you to order without leaving the table and a slightly reduced menu (although still featuring most pub favourites).

The Ark, 42-46 North Frederick Street, Glasgow, G1 2BS, 01415594331, pubswith-more.co.uk/thearkglasgow

Bier Halle, Glasgow

This street side beer garden near Glasgow's Central Station will be back with beer and pizza outside on Gordon Street. It's currently taking bookings online (details of which can be found on their Facebook page) to prepare for the grand reopening.

Public Bier Halle, 9 Gordon Street, Glasgow, G1 3PL, 01412040706, republicbierhalle.com