Charleton Farm

If lockdown has turned you into the next Mary Berry, why not go a step further and pick your own fruit for your baking. Charleton farm is on the hillside by Montrose and you can pick your own fruit throughout the summer months. You can also buy fresh free range eggs as well as homemade preserves and other local produce. You’ll also find a coffee shop, gift shop and somewhere for the kids to play. The farm is one mile north of Montrose.

Charleton Fruit Farm, Montrose, DD10 9EW

Open daily from 10am-4pm (current restrictions may affect these hours)

Phone:01674 830226

West Craigie Farm Shop

West Craigie gives you the opportunity to pick your own fruit, from a variety of in-season berries including strawberries, raspberries and gooseberries. Or visit the farm shop and purchase some of the fresh fruit they have on offer without having to do any of the picking yourself. You can also pick up some of the jams and chutneys they make from the fruits from their farm. Entry for their pick your own fruit farm can be booked online and costs around £5 per person.

West Craigie Farm, South Queensferry, Edinburgh, EH30 9TR

Phone: 0131 3191048

Cairnie Farming Co

There’s a variety of fruit and vegetables to pick at Cairnie Farm in Fife, but it’s important to check their website before you go to check the conditions and what they have on offer. The farm is only two and a half miles from Cupar in Fife. There’s also a corn maze on site, along with a tea room garden with picnic seating selling home baking and jams. Fruit picking is available from 10am-4.30pm daily (although current restrictions may apply).

Cairnie Farm, Cairnie, Cupar, KY15 4QD

Phone: 01334 655610

East Yonderton Farm

At East Yonderton, customers can pick a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the season. This farm is easy to access from the M8 motorway with customers coming from across Scotland. The typical season at East Yonderton from July onwards gives you the opportunity to pick a variety of fruits including strawberries, gooseberries, raspberries and blackcurrants.

East Yonderton Farm, Innchinnan, Renfrew, Renfrewshire PA4 9LP

Phone: 0141 889 3492

Wester Hardmuir

You can pick fruit from Wester Hardmuir from 8am until dusk daily (although current restrictions may apply). They have a range of fruit and vegetables that you can pick yourself. As the season progresses there will be other fruits available including raspberries, blackcurrants and loganberries, among others. There’s also the option to purchase pre picked apples, plums and cherries from the farm shop.

Wester Hardmuir, A96, Auldearn, 2 Nairn, IV12 5QG

Phone: 01309 641259