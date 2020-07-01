Nine people have been charged following an alleged illegal party in a popular woodland outside Dunfermline.

Pictures online show gazebos, seats, empty bottles and other rubbish left in Calais Muir Woods in June, despite government Covid-19 guidelines.

Police had previously arrested and charged a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old, and revealed today that several others have since been charged with culpable and reckless conduct after the 'party' on June 12.

READ MORE: Murder inquiry after death of Ryan Low in Paisley

A spokesman said: "Following a police investigation, nine people have been charged with culpable and reckless conduct, following a mass gathering that occurred on the 12/6/2020 within Calais Muir woods, against government covid guidelines.

"They will be jointly reported to the COPFS."

Fife Council were called in for the clean-up with local residents helping to collect and bag the rubbish.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, SNP MSP for Dunfermline and West Fife, said after the first arrest: “It is pure selfishness to leave rubbish lying around for someone else to sort out.

READ MORE: Lifting Glasgow's outdoor drinking ban could harm tourism warns licensing boss

“It’s 2020 and we should all be trying to do our bit to protect the environment and it’s disheartening to see some people showing our communities so little respect.

“My thanks to the volunteers who helped with the clean-up but they shouldn’t have to do this in the first place.”