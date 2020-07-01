PRINCESS Diana would have turned 59-years-old today.
The Princess of Wales won the hearts of ordinary Scots during her many visits north of the Border.
Her charity work, sense of style and dedication to Prince William and Prince Harry made her truly the People’s Princess.
The respect she garnered across the country was put on display following her tragic death in 1997, with thousands of mourners packing out Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and George Square in Glasgow to pay tribute.
Here, we take look back at Princess Di’s most memorable moments in Scotland.
The Princess of Wales at the Braemar Highland Games on September 1982.
Princess Diana visit to Malcolm Sargent house, Prestwick, September 1989.
Princess Diana (bottom left) at Rottenrow Maternity in the early 1990's.
Prince Charles points out someting of intrest to Princess Diana at the Braemar Highland Games in September 1981.
Princess Diana is presented with a bunch of white heather at the Braemar Highland Games in September 1982.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana on tram at the Glasgow Garden Festival in 1988.
Princess Diana meets the people of Possilpark during a walkabout after her visit to the Possil Drugs Project in 1987.
Princess Diana at the opening of the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Cathcart.
The Queen, the Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Princess Diana at the Braemar Highland Games in 1988.
Princess Diana at the Maryhill community Centre in Glasgow in 1983.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana at the Glasgow Garden Festival opening in 1988.
