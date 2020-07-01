Tributes are being paid for a three-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car in Edinburgh yesterday.
The child and his mother were both rushed to hospital after being struck by a car on Morningside Road yesterday afternoon.
The young boy, who has not been named, sadly died.
The 37-year-old mother and her son were hit by a red Kia outside the St Columba's Hospice charity shop.
Local residents have laid flowers in tribute to the boy and say they are deeply saddened by the incident.
One tribute read: “Beautiful boy we love and miss you. Your smile could light up a room. Forever in our hearts.”
Another read: “RIP little one. Fly high with the angels.”
Inspector Roger Park of Edinburgh Road Policing Unit said: "Our enquiries will continue to establish the full circumstances of the collision.
"I would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage and who has so far not spoken to the Police to contact us on 101 quoting incident no. 1798 of June 30, 2020."
