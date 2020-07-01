Police have confirmed they are investigating potentially criminal comments being left underneath an image of a man shot dead after an attack in Glasgow.

Cops published a picture of Badreddin Abadlla Adam, a 28-year-old from Sudan who died after attacking six people, including a police officer, in the city's West George Street last week.

One patient has been released from hospital, while one remains in a critical but stable condition and four in a stable condition.

The image, released by the Home Office, has attracted a multitude of comments since being posted on Police Scotland's official Twitter at 9pm on Sunday.

READ MORE: First victim of Glasgow stabbing discharged from hospital as police chiefs hail officers' bravery

It has been confirmed that some comments are now being investigated by police.

A tweet from the force read: "We are aware of a number of offensive, unacceptable and potentially criminal comments in response to this image.

We are aware of a number of offensive, unacceptable and potentially criminal comments in response to this image. These are being investigated and action will be taken where appropriate. — Police Scotland (@policescotland) July 1, 2020

"These are being investigated and action will be taken where appropriate."

Police chiefs hailed the bravery of colleagues who were first on the scene at the Park Inn hotel on Friday.

Speaking at a Scottish Police Authority meeting on Tuesday, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: "Friday demonstrated visibly the officers of Police Scotland once again run into danger to protect their fellow citizens and do their duty.

"I pay tribute to their bravery, selflessness, professionalism and commitment to protecting the public.

"It is disgraceful and deplorable when such attacks take place - and when officers are subjected to violence during the course of their duties.

READ MORE: Park Inn attack - Home Office says move to put asylum seekers in Glasgow hotels was for 'safety reasons'

"And I continue to have an enormous concern about assaults and attacks on police officers.

"I utterly reject any suggestion, any inference, any proposal that being attacked comes with doing the job. It does not."