With weeks of good beer-gardening time already lost to lockdown, next week's reopening of select beer gardens across the country means Scots will be out in force whatever the weather.
After months of enforced closure, pubs and restaurants will soon have the option to open their outdoor areas to reduced numbers for socially-distanced al fresco dining and drinking.
And although beer gardens have been given the green light to reopen if they can meet social distancing requirements, most will require their patrons to reserve slots in advance.
While some pubs are able to reopen whilst observing social distancing guidelines that remain in force, other smaller venues are forced to remain closed.
In a facebook post addressed to its customers eagerly awaiting news of the garden space reopening, Vodka Wodka of Ashton Lane announced that they have no current plans to do so. The post read:
"Even with the beer garden, we’re not able to facilitate custom in a safe & socially distanced way (if you’ve ever used our tiny toilets, then you probably understand why!)"
This means that some of our favourites, including Inn Deep, Jinty McGuinty's and Vodka Wodka are still unable to open their outdoor spaces.
But don't be disheartened, here is a rundown of some of Glasgow's best beer gardens, rooftop bars and outside terraces that are set to reopen on July 6.
Brel, Ashton Lane
Cottiers, Hyndland Street
The Record Factory, Byres Road
Beer Garden bookings going crazy Slots available 7 days a week are : Noon till 4pm 4pm till 7pm 7pm till 10pm Look forward to hearing from you info@recordfactory.co.ukPosted by The Record Factory on Tuesday, June 30, 2020
WEST on the Green, Binnie Place
Malones Glasgow, Sauchiehall Lane
📣 Roof Garden reopens on Monday 6th July at 11am. 📖 Full booking procedures will be made available tomorrow afternoon on Facebook. 💃 Can’t wait to see you all back sipping a fresh pint in the sunPosted by Malones Glasgow on Tuesday, June 30, 2020
The Ark, North Frederick Street
The Hilton Garden Inn Glasgow, Finnieston Quay
We are back!! Well almost - advance bookings can now be make for our outdoor Terrace area opening on Monday 6th...Posted by Hilton Garden Inn Glasgow City Centre on Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Bier Halle, Gordon Street
Old School House, Woodlands Road
Hello There!! It's been a while. Yes we are back and working hard to get the Pub/Beer Garden open as soon as possible....Posted by Old School House, Glasgow on Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Church on the Hill, Shawlands
Have we missed out your favourite? Let us know in the comments!
