Scotland's biggest city is to be turned into the country's largest escape room next month.
Glasgow will play host to The Big Escape Live, a socially-distanced outdoor escape game, which will see the city turned into a 'giant playground'.
Groups of up to six people are invited to play against each other in the GPS activated game, meaning social distancing rules can be adhered to.
A leaderboard will be updated in real-time, as teams work together to solve puzzles, crack codes and complete challenges.
Mark French from The Big Escape Live said: “As the biggest city in Scotland, it makes perfect sense to bring the game to Glasgow.
“There’s a flexible start time from George Square giving people the opportunity to play at different times.
“But as teams navigate the streets together, they’ll be near to each other which will hopefully create a buzz around the city, especially if they’re playing in fancy dress which is optional!
“Teams can choose when they play the game as tickets are valid for 6 months but after being locked in for so long, we wanted to try and create a fun and safe outdoor atmosphere for people to enjoy.”
The live event takes place on August 22 with teams encouraged to play between 10am and 2pm.
Tickets cost £44 per team with kids playing for free and can be booked at www.thebigescape.com
