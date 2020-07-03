DAME Judi Dench claims it ‘saved my life’ during the last few months and TikTok has certainly been a lockdown sensation worldwide, but security concerns are growing after India announced it has banned the app.

It’s been a lockdown phenomenon?

In the midst of lockdown, TikTok surpassed two billion all-time global downloads, following a record-breaking first quarter that saw 315 million downloads - the most downloads any app has ever had in a single quarter, according to mobile app market intelligence firm, Sensor Tower.

What’s it all about?

If you are not among the two billion to have it on your phone, then it’s a Chinese platform for sharing short mobile videos, with TikTok dance routines and pranks among the most popular to feature, as well as comedy and lip-syncing clips. TikTok says “our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy”.

Dame Judi’s a fan?

The 85-year-old Academy Award-winning actress has become something of a TikTok star, making dance routine clips with her grandson, Sam Williams. The videos have gone viral and Dame Judi says they have kept her spirits up at a time where “every day is so uncharted”. She told Channel 4 News: "It saved my life. I know nothing about TikTok...Sam is the person who is technically minded and who has all the ideas...he made me do it. I had to rehearse all those moves.”

So what’s the problem?

India has announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and China’s version of WhatsApp, ‘WeChat’, with the government in Delhi saying that the apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. The Indian Ministry of Information Technology said the ban came after complaints about apps “stealing” and “transmitting” user data without authorisation.

Skepticism?

Chinese firms are legally required to share information with the government, so although TikTok is physically based in the United States, with its HQ in Culver City, California, India has concerns over potential spying and cybersecurity.

It comes after…

…rising tension between the two countries. At least 20 Indian troops died in clashes at a disputed Himalayan border area between India and China last month, with around 40 Chinese soldiers thought to have died as well.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said then that "India wants peace, but when provoked, India is capable of giving a fitting reply, be it any kind of situation".

Now the TikTok ban has caused ripples?

Like everywhere else in the world, many TikTok users have become famous for their videos. In fact, India is the app’s biggest foreign market, with around 120 million users who are now left without their platform.

TikTok say?

In response to allegations that China was "compiling, mining and profiling" user data, the chief executive, Kevin Mayer, said the firm complies with "all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law”.