AT the age of 25, joiner Alan MacGregor was a man with a plan.

“A young man with a plan and a van,” he says, with a laugh. “When I first started out, it was just me with a toolbelt and an iPad, driving between customers, getting the job done.

“By the time I set up Silver Birch Interiors I’d been involved in all aspects of the industry through design, sales and installations including being heavily involved in the installation of Scotland's largest designer kitchen and bedroom showroom.”

Now, the company is a multi-award winning luxury kitchen specialist with seven full-time staff, around a dozen contractors and a £1m plus annual turnover.

“Our growth has been incredible,” adds MacGregor. “Now we are moving on to the next phase.”

Silver Birch Interiors, based in a purpose-built, state of the art showroom in Hamilton, designs, supplies and installs highly personalised kitchens in a range of classic, contemporary and modern styles.

MacGregor is ‘extremely proud’ of the team of talented designers, project management, accounts and kitchen installation specialists which has built up a reputation for excellent personal service.

Working with some of the industry’s most exclusive brands, including leading German manufacturer Nolte, the firm creates around 70 luxury kitchens each year and the team boasts an impressive list of awards including Best Kitchen Company at the Scottish Home Improvement Awards in 2017 and 2018.

It is a long way from his ‘man and van’ days, acknowledges MacGregor.

“I was a joiner to trade and at the age of around 19, fell into luxury kitchens,” he explains. “After many years installing at the highest level with a school friend, we teamed up to design and build kitchens locally, and we had got to the stage that a showroom was the next logical step .

“It was a big step and it was not the right time for my business partner – he had commitments, and much more to lose than perhaps I did.”

MacGregor adds: “Since making that joint decision, we have both experienced success and remain great friends to this day.”

With support from the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Entrepreneur Accelerator programme and £25,000 of funding from The Princes Trust, MacGregor secured a showroom space in a shared retail unit located on London Road in Glasgow in 2015. “Here, we slowly built up our client base and brand advocacy prior to investing in our current business location in Bothwell Road,” he explains.

“When I was on the Accelerator programme, I identified three goals as part of my five-year plan.

“Firstly, to create a multi-awardwinning company with credibility; secondly to be positioned on Bothwell Road; thirdly to work with CALA Homes, one of the UK’s biggest luxury house builders.”

He adds: “All those boxes have been ticked. I am passionate about kitchen design – ultimately, it’s about transforming someone’s home, helping them to realise their dream, and there is no better feeling than having worked with a client on designs and ideas, to then blow them away, with the finished renovation.”

As the company emerges from lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, MacGregor, with his entire team back in business, is ready to put his next set of plans into action.

“We secured our first CALA Home site in 2018, working with the developer on 15 luxury units at its Boclair Gate site in Bearsden,” he says.

“This has proven to be a real catalyst, as since then we have worked with other smaller developers, and our next focus is to expand further into the newbuild market.”

He adds: “Up until now, we have concentrated on private homes, delivering all levels of service from design and supply, through installation, to a full turnkey service managing all of the suppliers and multiple tradespeople involved in the project.

“That will remain the core of our business, but the experience we have gained through project management has equipped us to move on to the next growth stage, contracting with small and medium developers in the new-build market.

“We are already preparing to start work on sites before the end of 2020, with several bigger projects likely to come to fruition in 2021.”

He adds: “Clearly, the COVID-19 crisis has meant a very daunting time for any business.

“Throughout lockdown, however, we have worked hard on submitting tenders for large contracts which will help us move to the next stage.

“I’m delighted that with our full team back and the correct health and safety measures in place, we’re ready to start work again.”

In the newly-renovated sandstone villa on Bothwell Road, rubbing shoulders with high end retailers such as Bentley, BMW and McLaren, MacGregor – born, bred and still living in nearby Uddingston - is excited about the next steps for Silver Birch Interiors.

“Moving in here, growing the business, building a creative and awardwinning team has been a fantastic period for us,” he says.

“The last few months have been very uncertain, even worrying at times, but now the market is picking up, there are real signs of hope. As people have stayed at home for a prolonged period, they have begun to reappraise what they value most and many are looking to invest in their properties.

“Everyone at Silver Birch is passionate and determined to do the best we can to help people improve their homes and way of life. There is a lot to look forward to.”

