A Glasgow history project exploring the hidden stories of Glasgow has unveiled new digital maps for people to explore the city’s past during lockdown.

Ghost Signs of Glasgow is a volunteer-based project started by the Glasgow Heritage Trust which provides guided tours around the city to discover its past.

While lockdown has halted all in-person tours, the group have released digital maps for people to explore Glasgow’s history through fast-disappearing signs across the city.

🌝✌🏻Big news!! You can now download for free digital copies of our three Ghost Signs of Glasgow maps! A true collective work by our AMAZING volunteers!! 👉🏻 https://t.co/pVX8Hp9qvu 👈🏻 pic.twitter.com/fN0nTsNJ8D — Ghost Signs of Glasgow (@ghostsignsgla) June 30, 2020

The digital pack includes three maps: the Glasgow City Centre walk, the East End walk and the West End walk.

The front of the maps pinpoint areas where ghost signs can be found and the back of the map provides pictures and the history behind the sign.

Credit: Ghost Signs of Glasgow volunteers. The old John Cook and Sons LTD sign on Elliot Streetand Son

Silvia Scopa, who started the project, said: “The project started in 2018 and the main goal was to create an online archive of old ghost signs and shop fronts around the city. I started to notice them everywhere.

"They can say quite a lot about Glasgow, about its history.

“A ghost sign is the faded remains of an old painted sign on a wall and I decided to include in this definition old shop fronts as well.

"Essentially it is an old sign that advertises a business that is not there anymore. It’s like a window into the past.”

Ghost Signs of Glasgow encourages anyone who finds ghost signs around the city to upload them to Twitter or Instagram and tag Glasgow Ghost Signs in them.

The digital maps can be found on the Glasgow City Heritage Trust website.