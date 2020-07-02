COMMUNITIES in the south west of Scotland will still need to restrict travel to five miles while the rule across the rest of Scotland is to be relaxed – while some businesses will be able to reduce the two-mete rule.

Some businesses will be able to relax the two-metre rule in phase three of the routemap out of lockdown as long as mitigation measures are followed, young children will no longer need to physical distance outdoors and face masks are to become mandatory in shops.

Outdoor cafes and beers gardens will re-open in Scotland on Monday.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that loations including Gretna, Annan and Lockerbie will not see the travel limit relaxed after a local outbreak of Covid-19.

There have been 10 positive cases with three "high risk" work places involved in the outbreak, including Carlisle Hospital, along with two factories.

Ms Sturgeon said she was “genuinely sorry” about the continued restriction for those communities and warned residents not to travel across the border to use pubs in England.

The five-mile limit for leisure travel will be lifted from tomorrow as will restrictions on self-catering, self-contained accommodation.

The two-metre rule in Scotland will mostly remain at two metres, but there could be a widespread relaxation at a future date.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Our general advice will remain unchanged.

“You should remain two metres away for people in other households.”

She added that two metres will remain the “benchmark for the Test and Protect system”.

But exceptions will be allowed to relax the two-metre rule with mitigation measures to be agreed – including for public transport, outdoor hospitality, indoor hospitality and retail.

Face coverings will be made mandatory in shops in Scotland from July 10.

Shoppers have been urged to wear the items for many weeks as scientific evidence shows the barrier can contribute to stopping people unknowingly passing the virus onto others.

The Scottish Government previously made face coverings mandatory on public transport and is enforceable by the police.

The First Minister has now confirmed that those entering shops will have to wear the protection.

She said: “We know the use of face coverings can reduce the risk of infection indoors.

“Face coverings in shops will be compulsory in shops from the end of next week.”

From tomorrow, children aged 11 and under will be able to play outdoors, without physical distancing, in groups of up to eight and of no more than two other households.

Children aged 12 to 17 are asked to continue to physically distance but can meet in groups of up to eight outdoors and no more than two other households at a time.

There will be no limit placed on the total number of households children can meet in one day, enabling siblings to meet separate groups or friends, or to meet groups in addition to those their parents or carers may take part in.

More follows.