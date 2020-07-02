POLICE have seized guns, explosives and drugs worth more than £25 million following an "unprecedented" operation involving the takedown of an encrypted chat service used by criminals.

More than £7 million of laundered cash has also been recovered, alongside six stolen cars and a stolen motorcycle.

Officers said they had arrested 59 people at addresses throughout Scotland in the "broadest and deepest ever operation into serious organised crime".

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Angela McLaren said it is "absolutely committed to disrupting" organised criminals.

She said: “These intelligence-led proactive operations, which have been undertaken in partnership with the National Crime Agency (NCA), UK police forces and Border Force, have resulted in some of the largest seizures made by the service."

Cocaine, heroin, cannabis, herbal cannabis and thousands of Etizolam tablets have been seized, as well as industrial pill presses and ammunition.

The move formed part of Operation Venetic, the most significant ever UK operation into serious and organised crime involving Police Scotland, the NCA and police forces across the country.

It culminated in the takedown of Encrochat, an encrypted communication service used exclusively by criminals, which offered a secure mobile phone instant messaging service.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, chair of Scotland’s Serious Organised Crime Taskforce, said: “This has been one of Police Scotland’s most significant operations, combining the knowledge and resources of local policing with the service’s enhanced national capabilities.

"It also underlines the importance of continued cross-border co-operation in law enforcement, as well as the value of the partnerships forged through Scotland’s Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and our highly-prized Scottish Crime Campus.

“Once again the professionalism of Scotland’s police officers and support staff is evident in disrupting criminal activities and reducing the harm and misery inflicted on our communities.

Gerry Mclean, the NCA’s regional head of investigations for Scotland, said: “This piece of activity in Scotland and across the UK was unprecedented in scale.

"It is without doubt the broadest and deepest ever operation into serious organised crime, with the people targeted at the top end of the criminal tree.

“The NCA has worked with international partners and every single police force across the UK, but the extraordinary results we have had here is testimony to the partnership we have with Police Scotland, the support from COPFs and the strategy set by Scotland’s Organised Crime Task Force.

“By working together we have had tremendous success in penetrating organised criminal networks, seizing huge amounts of criminal cash, stopping firearms and drugs reaching our streets and protecting the people of Scotland.”