NICOLA Sturgeon has today revealed the two-metre social distancing rule in Scotland can be dropped - but only in certain sectors.

The First Minister had been hesitant to decide on physical distancing until her advisors had weighed up the science guiding the move to one metre.

During her daily briefing today, Ms Sturgeon confirmed that the two-metre rule will remain the benchmark for the general public, but from Phase 3, some sectors will be allowed to reduce the restrictions.

It follows an announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, in which he revealed plans for a “one-metre plus” rule from July 4.

When will the changes happen?

The First Minister revealed that the two-metre rule will be dropped in certain sectors from Phase 3 - which is set to be July 10.

Where will these changes take place?

The Scottish Government has detailed out a list of categories that could implement the changes, and the mitigations they will need to consider.

Shopping, eating and drinking out:

These areas could reduce to one metre with the following mitigations:

One-way systems, staggering arrival and start times of staff, contactless payments, signage and tannoy announcements, hand sanitsation facilities, mandatory face coverings, screens to create a physical barrier between people - for example at till points, supply of hand sanitiser for employees and increased ventilation.

Hospitality:

These areas could cut to one metre with the following mitigation:

No standing - all customers are seated, face coverings by staff, clear systems for safe orderings and payments, clear systems for use of toilets, use of screens between seating areas, good ventilation, good signage, reduced noise measures so customers do not need to shout, the need to provide contact details for Test and Protect.

Public transport:

This can also reduce to one-metres with the following mitigations:

Back-to-back or face-to-back seating, enhanced ventilation, perspex screens, and mounted hand sanitisers.

What else was announced?





From July 3, children under 12 will no longer need to physically distance when meeting other children or adults outdoors.

The number of overall household contacts in one day remains the same as before. Adults will need to remain physically distancing.

For young people aged 12-17, there will be no limit to the number of groups you can meet each day (provided they are in line with contact guidance). These groups, however, must be in groups no more than eight total.