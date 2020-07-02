Scotland's First Minister wants to 'build a wall' at the country border with England, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

Nicola Sturgeon has this week refused to rule out 'border checks' on visitors from England amid concern of a surge in the virus.

She stressed that there are currently “no plans” to force visitors from other parts of the UK where virus levels are higher to self-isolate but has come under criticism for not completely ruling it out.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson weighed in on the debate on Wednesday, claiming that 'there is no border between Scotland and England'.

Now, Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested Ms Sturgeon may be modelling herself on President Donald Trump amid the border debate.

He said that although it may not be a 'bricks and mortar' structure like Trump's border with Mexico, but Ms Sturgeon wants a 'metaphorical wall'.

During Business Questions on Thursday, Mr Rees-Mogg criticised Ms Sturgeon’s “shameful” remarks after SNP Commons business spokesman Tommy Sheppard said the Government is “led by someone who thinks the border does not exist”.

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “He mentions borders, and I noticed that Nicola Sturgeon wishes to have a wall – perhaps she is modelling herself on other leading political figures – between England and Scotland.

“But, as my right honourable friend the Prime Minister said, there is no border between England and Scotland and it was shameful to call for a border of that type of kind to be erected to stop people travelling freely between constituent parts of the United Kingdom.

“One never thought that Nicola Sturgeon would model herself on American political figures and want to build a wall – at least a metaphorical wall if not actually getting like Hadrian with the bricks and mortar.”

Previously, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack described comments suggesting that Scotland could require travellers from other UK nations to be quarantined as "divisive".

He said: "What's deeply regrettable is that the First Minister has encouraged reckless talk.

"This talk of quarantining people from other parts of the United Kingdom is disappointing, it's divisive.

"It's not the language which we should be hearing from our First Minister because it undermines the joint efforts that we've had in tackling Covid-19 and it's bad for business and it's especially bad for the tourism business."

But Ms Sturgeon hit back at the claims from the UK Government, tweeting that “what is “reckless’ is trying to turn a public health battle against a deadly and dangerous virus into a political/ constitutional argument.”