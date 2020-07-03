I RECENTLY listed the things I’ve missed during the lockdown. There was one serious omission – the availability of public toilets. For men of a certain age, this is more than a passing inconvenience. Coffee intake is severely restricted if planning a stroll along Aberdeen’s promenade, now devoid of public loos. The recent scenes on Bournemouth beach provoked some envious curiosity. Has Bournemouth, unlike Aberdeen, kept its beachfront toilets open? I may be plumbing the depths, but where are the lager-swilling hordes answering the calls of nature? No, don’t get in touch, I’ve worked it out for myself.

It’s said a country can be judged by its prisons. That may be true, but how about adding its public conveniences? Their availability is also a barometer of civilisation. Regrettably, long before Covid, they were sitting ducks for councils caught short with their budgets. The British Toilet Association, no, me neither, estimates councils have closed or disposed of around a third of their toilets. One in London’s Spitalfields was converted into a wine bar and sold for a million. I’ll pause while you write your own joke.