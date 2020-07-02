The FBI has reportedly arrested British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of the late disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.
Maxwell was taken into custody on Thursday morning and is due to appear in a federal court later today.
An indictment made public on Thursday said Maxwell “assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse” girls under the age of 18.
Epstein died in a prison cell in New York on August 10 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. He did not have the chance of bail.
Maxwell was accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex.
The indictment included counts of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.
Maxwell has previously repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish”.
