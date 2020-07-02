The family of a three-year-old boy who died after a crash in Edinburgh have released a heartbreaking tribute to their 'happy, bubbly, intelligent little boy'.

The toddler, who has been named as Xander Irvine, was on an afternoon walk with his mother, Victoria, when he was struck by a Red Kia on the city's Morningside Road on Tuesday.

Xander suffered fatal injuries following the collision with the vehicle, which was being driven by a 91-year-old woman.

He has been described as a 'real chatterbox who loved books' in an emotional statement released by the family on Thursday.

In a statement released through Police Scotland the family said: “Xander Paul Thomas Irvine, 3-years old, was out for a walk in Morningside with his mother on Tuesday afternoon when a tragic accident occurred.

“Xander was a very happy, bubbly, intelligent little boy who was very dearly loved by his parents Victoria and Paul. Xander was a real chatterbox who just loved books, playing with all sorts of vehicles and his Lego. He really enjoyed life and he enriched the lives of everyone he met.

“Victoria and Paul are devastated and feel as if their hearts have been ripped out. Xander will be so very sorely missed by them both and all his family and friends in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Picture provided by Police Scotland.

“His parents would like to thank the paramedics, police, the fire and rescue service and members of the public for their help at the scene of the accident. Also, thank you to all the hospital staff and the police liaison for their help and to the public for their support to both Victoria and Paul and their families.

“What will we do without you Xander?”

Tributes were laid at the scene of the fatal crash outside the St Columba's Hospice charity shop.

Local residents laid flowers in tribute to Xander, with cuddly toys and notes accompanying the tokens.

One tribute read: “Beautiful boy we love and miss you. Your smile could light up a room. Forever in our hearts.”

Another read: “RIP little one. Fly high with the angels.”

Inspector Roger Park of Edinburgh City Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Xander at this incredibly difficult time.

“Enquiries into the crash are ongoing, a full forensic collision investigation was carried out at the time and officers continue to look at CCTV and dash-cam footage as well as tracing and speaking to witnesses who have come forward.

“The 37-year-old pedestrian, Xander’s mother, also injured in the incident has now been discharged from hospital following treatment.

“I can also confirm that the driver of the Red Kia, a 91-year-old woman, was uninjured.

“I wish to express my sincere thanks to the members of the public who intervened and assisted in the immediate aftermath of this tragic incident and to the police and other emergency services who were on the scene.

“Finally, I would like to reiterate my request to respect the privacy of all those involved and allow them to, in some way, come to terms with what has happened.”