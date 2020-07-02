The police officer injured in a stabbing in Glasgow last week has been released from hospital.

David Whyte was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Friday June 26 after being injured while responding to an incident at the Park Inn Hotel on the city's West George Street.

Five others were injured in the incident before armed officers shot attacker Badreddin Abadlla Adam.

Of those, four men remain in hospital, three in a stable condition and one is critical but stable.

READ MORE: First victim of Glasgow stabbing discharged from hospital as police chiefs hail officers' bravery

The first patient was released from hospital on Tuesday.

Whyte, 42, suffered critical injuries, and said the scene of the stabbings was 'something I will never forget'.

He has now paid tribute to the medical staff who saved his life, and admits that he faces a 'long road to recovery'.

He said in a statement: “I would like to thank the medical staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for saving my life and getting me back to where I am today.

“I feel incredibly lucky being able to leave hospital less than a week after the incident. “I would also like to thank everyone at Police Scotland for their support and also the thousands of people who have sent warm wishes from around the world over the last few days.

“There is no doubt that I face a long road to recovery but I am absolutely determined to be back on duty as soon as I possibly can.

“I have no further comment to make and would again ask the media not to approach myself, my family or friends and to please respect the privacy I need to complete my recovery.”

Speaking at a Scottish Police Authority meeting on Tuesday, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: "Friday demonstrated visibly the officers of Police Scotland once again run into danger to protect their fellow citizens and do their duty.

"I pay tribute to their bravery, selflessness, professionalism and commitment to protecting the public.

"It is disgraceful and deplorable when such attacks take place - and when officers are subjected to violence during the course of their duties.

READ MORE: Park Inn attack - Home Office says move to put asylum seekers in Glasgow hotels was for 'safety reasons'

"And I continue to have an enormous concern about assaults and attacks on police officers.

"I utterly reject any suggestion, any inference, any proposal that being attacked comes with doing the job. It does not."