The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes
Suzanne Collins
Scholastic Corporation, £10
What is the book about?
It’s ten years since the final book in the iconic Hunger Games trilogy. This new book is a prequel depicting the teenage life of President Coriolanus Snow from the original young adult dystopia and his first time mentoring a hunger games participant.
Who is it aimed at?
Fans of the Hunger Games whether they’re teenagers or older.
What was your favourite part?
There’s something about a really well-written dystopian world that makes you want to know about the people living in it. Whether this is the upper class of the Capitol, the rebellious district citizens or those trained to fight.
Least favourite part?
It’s quite slow paced at the beginning, and needs a little perseverance.
Which character would you most like to meet?
I developed a deep interest in Coriolanus’ journey.
Why should someone buy it?
This addition to the world of the Hunger Games is welcome for any fan of the original trilogy to explore the origin of characters and traditions.
