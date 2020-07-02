Outlander star Sam Heughan said he would “raise a glass” for students graduating from Scotland’s National Conservatoire.

Alumni and international stars including Outlander’s Sam Heughan, composer of the musical Wicked and a Broadway icon are among those sending messages of congratulation to this year’s graduates from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

READ MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan slams bullies for 'six years of harassment and stalking'

Sam Heughan said: “I know that the time I spent at the Royal Conservatoire really helped me in my career and I hope that when you look back, you too will be able to draw upon the experiences and great tutors that you had.

“Right now, I know times are challenging but hopefully the beginning of a new normal and new future. You will be instrumental in forging this new world so there’s a lot to be excited about and to look forward to. Enjoy yourselves; I hope you get to celebrate with your friends and family.”

In a special online celebration today, alumni, staff and industry professionals shared virtual messages of hope and inspiration on the day the conservatoire was due to hold its official summer graduation ceremonies.

READ MORE: Congratulations to the class of 2020 at City of Glasgow College

Complete with piper and the premiere of a newly commissioned ballet created during lockdown, the makeshift celebrations lit up across the Royal Conservatoire’s social media channels.

Sam Heughan was joined by one of the world’s leading mezzo-sopranos Karen Cargill, who encouraged students to “tell their stories.” She said: “Huge congratulations to the Class of 2020 on completing your degree and going out into the big wide world to create your art. We are living in a strange time right now where everything is unsure and uncertain. Yet these are the times that great art is often created. You have fresh voices, perspective and talent in order to make us all reflect on who we are as humans and this world that we live in.

“Focus on your voice, your strength, know who you are and teach us something about ourselves. Music, art, dance – it’s all conversation and more than ever now we need to talk to one another. Be strong, be brave, know your worth and tell us your story.”

In the exclusive twenty-minute video by Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Principal Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, playwright Bonnie Greer, musical theatre icon Donna McKechnie and Scottish Ballet CEO and Artistic Director Christopher Hampson all paid tribute to students’ resilience, commitment and creativity during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The multi-award-winning lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz whose theatre credits include Wicked, Godspell and Pippin, introduced a video of the graduating BA Musical Theatre class who performed four songs from musical The Baker’s Wife.

Addressing the Class of 2020, Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, Principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: “The RCS community is incredibly proud of its Class of 2020 and it has been a privilege to be part of their artistic journeys here in Scotland.

“As human beings, we’re the author of so many of our own problems but as artists, we’re the author of so many of those solutions. Human beings will always need art, they will always need to have their stories told and shared, and they will always need and have this desire for self-expression and shared expression.

You can find the full 20-minute video here and RCS performance of the Baker's Wife here.