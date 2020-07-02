Up to 1909 employees at Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge and Las Iguanas could risk losing their jobs as the company calls in administrators.

The company has laid out plans to close 91 of its restaurants, keeping the others 159 open for now.

The list of closures include 35 Bella Italia, three Belgo, 32 Cafe Rouge, and 11 Las Iguanas.

In Scotland, cities losing the UK-wide restaurant chains include Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dunfermline and East Kilbride.

That still leaves around 4050 workers at the company’s sites across the UK after the 1909 job cuts.

According to the board, entering administration was in the best interest of stakeholders during the “extreme operating environment” it is currently having to trade through.

It is now looking for a new owner, but said that the administration would allow it to end negotiations with landlords, a “critical step” before finding a buyer.

Chief executive James Spragg said: “After reviewing all our options with advisers, it became clear that we needed to take this action in order to protect the business and secure the best possible future for Casual Dining Group as we look to conclude a potential sale.

“We are acutely aware of our duty to all employees and recognise that this is an incredibly difficult time for them. Working alongside the administrators we will do everything we can to support them through this process with a view to preserving as much employment as we are able to.”

Bosses said that all the offers they have received from potential buyers involved reducing the number of restaurants it runs, leading to the administrators' decision to close the sites permanently.

In Scotland Bella Italia sites in East Kilbride, Dunfermline and Aberdeen will permanently cease trading whilst in Edinburgh Café Rouge is closing its doors.