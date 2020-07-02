Stirling Council has implemented an emergency ‘no waiting’ restriction on the roads surrounding Finnich Glen to protect public safety.

The popular beauty spot, also known as The Devil’s Pulpit, has recently been inundated with visitors flocking to enjoy the area.

READ MORE: Police and council enforce road closures at Stirling beauty spots to combat influx of day-trippers

The influx of traffic and footfall have been cause for concern as dangerously-parked vehicles posed a “serious safety risk” and negatively impacted local communities.

In response, Stirling Council has announced a temporary measure prohibiting cars from parking in the affected areas which will remain in place until July 16.

These areas include a 2.3 mile stretch along the A809 from outside the ‘Dualt’ property to the boundary of Dalnair, and just under a mile of road along the B834 from where the A809 meets the B834 and the B834 joins the A81.

Cones and signs are in place to highlight the restricted areas, with plans to install double yellow lines in the coming days.

READ MORE: Fury as day-trippers continue flouting lockdown rules for beauty spot trips

Convener of Stirling Council’s Environment and Housing Committee, Cllr Jim Thomson said: “We are putting these measures in place to protect our communities as we hopefully continue to emerge from lockdown.

“The influx of visitors to this location and their irresponsible actions are causing serious problems and preventing local residents from going about their day-to-day business. We will continue to do what is necessary to keep people safe.”

It comes after the council acted to temporarily remove access rights to Finnich Glen on public safety grounds.

Vice Convener, Cllr Danny Gibson said: “Finnich Glen is one of the many beauty spots we are blessed with in the Stirling Council area but it can’t cope with such a flood of day trippers, particularly when they behave so recklessly and without consideration for local residents and other road users.

“This temporary restriction means parking is not permitted on large stretches of road and that enforcement action can now be undertaken by the Council.”