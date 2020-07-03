Course leader Deborah Richardson-Webb from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland has been fired after claims relating to "bullying" and a "misuse of authority".
An independent review was implemented after a total of ten students filed complaints of "widespread abuse" last year, leading to the professor's dismissal.
Professor Richardson-Webb, who led the school's performance pedagogy department for over 20 years was accused of intimidation, disparaging remarks about mental illness and mis-gendering trans students.
READ MORE: Suffering for their Art? Royal Conservatoire of Scotland students speak out over treatment during studies
In response to recent events, the independent review action update plan for June 2020 stated: "The Head of Performance Pedagogy (also Head of CPP Programme) is no longer employed by the RCS."
It is understood that Deborah Richardson-Webb's suspension dates back to February while the review was ongoing.
The review board stated they were "delighted to see the progress made in the past months", and added: "Clearly a lot has been done to enable CPP to continue to develop. Efforts to connect both externally and internally are producing results and exciting new opportunities are likely to emerge."
READ MORE: Principal's pledge to 'nurture' students after review into bullying allegations
A spokeswoman for the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland said: “Having commissioned an Independent Review last November, RCS has shared with its community a full six-monthly update of all actions taken at institutional and programme level, as well as the future actions and developments planned.
“A great amount of work has been and continues to be done and we are committed to an RCS which aims to be truly inclusive and responsive to positive change.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.