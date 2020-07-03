Humza Yousaf has criticised the UK Government’s approach to air bridges, saying the Scottish Government was not given adequate consultation.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Reporting Scotland programme, Scotland's Justice Secretary said he wants to take a “swift” decision and is “all for” a four-nations approach.

“That’s why it is so frustrating that the information that the UK wanted us to consider has either been given to us the night before they intend to make an announcement, including last night, or indeed given to us 30 minutes before a meeting with substantial changes, and of course that is no way to get any kind of agreement,” he said.

Mr Yousaf said the prevalence point – the estimated proportion of the population which is currently infectious – of the virus in Scotland is 0.037 while in England it is “five times higher”.

In the list of over 70 countries UK provided to us on Wed evening, a minimum of 8 Countries have a higher point of prevalence (proportion of population that is infectious) than Scotland. This could be as high as 18 countries as we don't have full data for all Countries. — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) July 3, 2020

“There’s some countries that may not be as high-risk as England or a lower risk than England but, clearly, coming into Scotland, if they are a higher risk – France, Italy, Spain all have a higher prevalence point than Scotland does – then clearly that’s going to have a different potential impact in Scotland than it does in England,” he added.

“If our chief medical officer’s advice is such that the impact could be really negative in relation to the progress that we are making then ultimately we will have to take a different approach but it’s not something I would do lightly.”

Taking to social media, Yousaf expanded on his points made on-air writing: "I don't think it is unreasonable to ask for a few days to work through the public health implications of possible exemptions I want a 4 Nations agreement but make no apologies if we have to take a different approach because it would keep Scotland safer in our fight against virus.

"In the list of over 70 countries UK provided to us on Wed evening, a minimum of 8 Countries have a higher point of prevalence (proportion of population that is infectious) than Scotland. This could be as high as 18 countries as we don't have full data for all Countries."

Grant Shapps said he had hoped the UK’s devolved administrations would lift quarantine restrictions for returning air passengers “at the same time”.

The Transport Secretary told Times Radio that leaders in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland may change their stance, depending on how it works in England.

He said: “I did want to have the devolved administrations come along at the same time, but they have their own processes to go through.

“So it may well be they look at this and then do decide to agree to it, but, as I said, the system doesn’t come in until July 10.”

Mr Shapps said the list of countries that will be exempt from quarantine measures had been “worked up” with the Joint Biosecurity Centre.

He said: “It’s joint because it includes the chief medical officers of all four nations. It’s then an administrable, a political decision whether those nations want to bring these in or not, and we have to respect (that) and wait for them to reach their decisions.”

Speaking on LBC Boris Johnson has urged Britons to “enjoy summer sensibly” ahead of the easing of lockdown restrictions on Saturday.

He said: “Tomorrow we come to step three of the plan that I set out on May 10, that everybody, I think, has understood, or huge numbers of people have understood and followed very carefully and very closely.

“And it’s because people stuck to that plan that we’re now able to carefully and cautiously open up hospitality tomorrow.

“And my message is really for people to enjoy summer sensibly and make sure that it all works.”

England has scrapped quarantine for arrivals from 'low risk' destinations. The Department for Transport announced that the quarantine policy for passengers arriving in England from “lower risk countries” such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted.

The 14-day self-isolation policy remains in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.