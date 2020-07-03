HOLIDAYMAKERS from England can embark on overseas trips from next Friday as quarantine restrictions are lifted – but not people from Scotland.

The current 14-day isolation policy for people return to or visiting Scotland remains in place for now, the Scottish Government has confirmed, despite the restrictions being eased south of the Border.

As it stands, people from England will be able to travel to destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany.

A full list of countries which the UK Government says pose a “reduced risk” of Covid-19 will be published later today, and could feature as many as 60 nations.

However, it is not guaranteed that travellers from the UK would not have to self-isolate on arrival into some of the other states.

The blanket guide against all but essential travel will also be changed tomorrow.

What is an 'air bridge'?

An air bridge, also known as a 'travel corridor', will allow tourists to travel between two countries without the need to quarantine.

The agreements between countries, particularly those with low cases of coronavirus, allow two-way travel without restrictions.

Do air bridges apply to Scotland?

The First Minister has criticised the UK Government for failing to consult the devolved administration before announcing the proposed changes.

The Scottish Government says a four-nations agreement had not yet been reached.

A spokesman said the UK Government is lifting quarantine restrictions for countries “which present differing levels of risk”.

“It is disappointing that the UK Government have chosen to make an announcement on the countries they intend to exempt before a four nations agreement has been reached,” he said.

“We would still like to reach a four nations approach if possible, but that is difficult when the UK Government change proposals and give us last-minute sight of them.”

While border controls remains a reserved matter, the issue of health is devolved – therefore allowing the Scottish Government to retain control over quarantine measures in this country.

This means, as it stands, the current restrictions remain in place in Scotland for now.

Could this change?

Speaking on Monday, the First Minister said she wanted to “take a bit of time to consider” the public health impact of removing the 14-day quarantine.

She added she wanted to look at the evidence underpinning the decision south of the Border and would feed back as soon as possible.

What are the quarantine rules in Scotland?

The following measures were put in place from June 8: