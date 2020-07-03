Boris Johnson has refused to condemn his father for flying to Greece in an apparent breach of Foreign Office guidance to avoid non-essential travel.

Stanley Johnson was criticised after breaking government lockdown rules by travelling to Greece via Bulgaria.

During an appearance on Nick Ferrari's LBC show, the Prime Minister was quizzed on his father breaching the rules.

The host asked the Prime Minister if he was disappointed in his father for travelling against government advice.

The Prime Minister responded saying: “I think you really ought to raise that with him. I am not going to get into details of family conversations.

“I think the overwhelming majority of the British people have understood what needs to be done and have been very prudent, and that is the right thing to do.”

When pressed on the matter the Prime Minister responded saying: "My dear Nick, I'm not going to get into the details of family conversations."

During the interview, a caller voiced his disgust at the Prime Minister for not being able to see his mother before she died because of the government guidance, but Dominic Cummings was allowed to break those rules and keep his job.

During the interview, Boris Johnson confirmed plans for Downing Street to televise daily press briefings with Westminster journalists.

He said: “People have liked a more direct, detailed information from the Government about what is going on – and I think that they’ve actually particularly liked our brilliant scientific and medical advisers, possibly more than the politicians to be frank.

“We do think that people want direct engagement and want stuff from us, and so we’re going to have a go at that.”

Mr Johnson said he would “pop up from time to time”.

The Prime Minister was also asked for his thoughts about Extinction Rebellion’s plans for mass demonstrations in September.

He said: “I think they should be supporting the incredible things this Government is doing to combat climate change and if I were Extinction Rebellion I would be jumping for joy.

“Look at our plans for a green recovery, look at the amazing things we’re going to do to get this country making wind turbines, making batteries, the ambition I announced for a ‘jet zero’ – to be the first country to produce a zero-emission long-haul passenger jet.

“I mean, Extinction Rebellion should look at some of the things this Government is doing to tackle climate change and support us.”