THE most dangerous roads in Scotland have been revealed in an interactive online map.
Created by two road safety experts, CrashMap highlights the location of every collision on the roads in a given period.
The detailed tool shows you not only the severity of the crash – slight, serious or fatal – but also when it took place, the number of vehicles involved and the number of casualties reported.
The data used is taken directly from official government statistics, which is based on records submitted to them by the police.
Hovering the map over Glasgow, the website reports more than 7000 incidents have taken place between 2015 and 2019.
Edinburgh, meanwhile, amassed just under 5000 incidents.
Heading north, there were around 300 incidents in Dunfermline over the same period, with the same number of crashes in Kirkcaldy.
Dundee recorded just over 500 crashes, with 795 in Aberdeen.
There were just over 200 incidents noted in Ayr, with around 200 in Ardrossan and Saltcoats and just under 400 in Greenock.
The map can also be filtered to show just fatal crashes - revealing almost 1000 took place on Scotland's roads between 2015 and 2019.
You can view the full interactive map and search for your area here.
