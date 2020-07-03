Donald Trump has seen his polling figures drop to their lowest point in a year as the US elections near.
According to data from Real Clear Politics, which collects averages from polling data, Trump has a 41% approval rating – the lowest it’s been since February 2019.
Major events such as Covid-19 and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have seen Trump's approval slide.
Joe Biden currently has approval ratings of 50%.
Yesterday the US recorded 54,357 new cases of the virus, bringing its total confirmed cases to 2,679,230 and its total number of deaths to 128,024, according to CDC data.
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands.
But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president in an election year, the event has drawn controversy and protests.
READ MORE: US creates 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11%
President Trump is expected to speak at the event, which has issued 7,500 tickets to watch fireworks that he previewed on Thursday as a “display like few people have seen”.
The president will likely enjoy a show of support, with the state Republican Party selling T-shirts that feature Mr Trump on the memorial alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
But concern about the coronavirus risk and wildfire danger from the fireworks, along with protests from Native American groups, will also greet the president.
Republican governor Kristi Noem, a Trump ally, has said social distancing will not be required during the event and masks will be optional.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.