BEER gardens and street cafes have been given the green light to open tomorrow.

The First Minister had faced pressure from industry bosses to reopen these sectors – after they were omitted from the initial plans under Phase 2.

She later revealed indicative dates for a number of relaxations – and on Thursday confirmed these would be going ahead as planned.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “The continued low prevalence of the virus means that we can proceed with the planned changes.

“This means that outdoor hospitality, such as pavement cafes and beer gardens, can reopen from Monday, July 6.

“And although tourism will not fully open until July 15, self-contained holiday accommodation – for example holiday cottages, lodges or caravans with no shared facilities – can reopen from tomorrow.”

What safety measures will be put in place?​

A number of pubs have revealed plans for increased safety measures as they begin to reopen.

This will differ depending on each venue, but could include hand sanitisers on entrance and exit, one-way systems and Perspex screens at till points.

Other measures could include staggered entry times, increased signage and a reduction of any noise to stop customers from having to raise their voice.

Will there be a two-metre rule?

As it stands, the two-metre rule remains in place – even in outdoor beer gardens.

The First Minister revealed on Thursday plans to drop the two-metre restrictions to one-metre in the retail, hospitality and public transport sectors by July 10 (Phase 3).

However she stressed that until then, the usual rules around physical distancing remain.

Therefore those enjoying beer gardens from tomorrow should ensure to stay apart.

What advice does the Scottish Government give?

The Scottish Government says that your experience using hospitality sectors should have “changed” as a result of the coronavirus – adding that “businesses, employees and customers to each play their own part in making responsible choices” to allow for the continued suppression of the virus.

They have outlined the following guidance: