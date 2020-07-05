BEER gardens and street cafes have been given the green light to open tomorrow.
The First Minister had faced pressure from industry bosses to reopen these sectors – after they were omitted from the initial plans under Phase 2.
She later revealed indicative dates for a number of relaxations – and on Thursday confirmed these would be going ahead as planned.
Nicola Sturgeon said: “The continued low prevalence of the virus means that we can proceed with the planned changes.
“This means that outdoor hospitality, such as pavement cafes and beer gardens, can reopen from Monday, July 6.
“And although tourism will not fully open until July 15, self-contained holiday accommodation – for example holiday cottages, lodges or caravans with no shared facilities – can reopen from tomorrow.”
What safety measures will be put in place?
A number of pubs have revealed plans for increased safety measures as they begin to reopen.
This will differ depending on each venue, but could include hand sanitisers on entrance and exit, one-way systems and Perspex screens at till points.
Other measures could include staggered entry times, increased signage and a reduction of any noise to stop customers from having to raise their voice.
Will there be a two-metre rule?
As it stands, the two-metre rule remains in place – even in outdoor beer gardens.
The First Minister revealed on Thursday plans to drop the two-metre restrictions to one-metre in the retail, hospitality and public transport sectors by July 10 (Phase 3).
However she stressed that until then, the usual rules around physical distancing remain.
Therefore those enjoying beer gardens from tomorrow should ensure to stay apart.
What advice does the Scottish Government give?
The Scottish Government says that your experience using hospitality sectors should have “changed” as a result of the coronavirus – adding that “businesses, employees and customers to each play their own part in making responsible choices” to allow for the continued suppression of the virus.
They have outlined the following guidance:
- Refrain from travel or visiting tourism and hospitality services if you have symptoms of illness or if you are in the shielding group, or others in your household are unwell or symptomatic – please check with NHS Inform if you are unsure or need further advice.
- Pay attention to and follow all instructions and advice that is provided by businesses and their staff – this is for your safety and that of other customers and staff.
- Check with businesses in advance on any requirements for booking systems they have put in place to manage limitations on capacity to comply with physical distancing requirements – this will avoid both a wasted trip if you are unable to be admitted and pressure on transport systems.
- Stay in your own household group, observing physical distancing guidelines at all times, and do not let children wander off and mix with others.
- Keep your hands clean - use the hand hygiene products that are provided for your use, or use your own, before or after you touch any common areas – businesses will also be doing this but regular hand hygiene is good practice and reduces the risk of transmission.
- Catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue and dispose of any tissues into a bin and wash hands immediately.
- If an individual does not have tissues to hand, they should catch coughs and sneezes in the crook of their elbow.
- Exercise caution if crowds are gathering at any bottleneck points – this should not happen as businesses will have plans in place to manage this risk, but always be mindful to avoid crowds as this presents a higher risk of transmission.
- Please ensure that you are considerate to staff that are providing guidance and advice, and abide by their instructions. Please be courteous and understand that staff are working in challenging circumstances.
- Consult the up to date advice on wearing face coverings as this may change in line with developing health advice.
- Bear in mind that some people may find these measures more difficult to adhere to than others e.g. those with sight loss, autism, learning disabilities, dementia, or other communication or mobility needs. Please be considerate of them, respecting and accommodating differences by giving way when you are out and about.
- Be prepared to show ID for age-restricted purchases and possible removal of face coverings if requested. Staff are facing increased pressure at this time regarding age-verification, with face-coverings recommended for use.
