YOUR report today on the decline of Gaelic will hopefully start a urgent debate on why substantial financial in-vestment by government has had little impact ("Gaelic at risk of dying out in Scottish life by end of the decade", The Herald, July 2).

Much better strategic leadership is needed urgently, as the substantial financial support being offered to save the language is not creating the culture change necessary to address the long-term decline in use of Gaelic as a living language.

Urgent action is needed from governments to address depopulation in Gaelic's heartlands, and a lack of strategic leadership in how the substantial funds being devoted to save the language is distributed.

All Gaelic organisations funded by government should be based in predominantly Gaelic-speaking areas as a clear signal of support for these areas' economies, as well as empowering the people who actually use the lan-guage to encourage its intergenerational use.

Gaelic will not be saved unless its use in daily life is preserved in its Western Highlands and Islands heartlands. Governments can directly contribute towards preserving Gaelic status in these communities by ensuring the Gaelic organisations they fund are based in the Gaelic heartlands.

Iain Campbell, Dollar.

OK, I am now very confused. Last week you reported that there had been a quantifiable rise in the number of people attempting to learn Gaelic during the lockdown ("Lockdown turns us into a nation of Tom and Barbaras", The Herald, June 26). Today, however, your front-page headline claims speaking Gaelic is at risk of dying out by the end of the decade.

So which is it? Is Gaelic in serious decline, meaning these learners wasting their time?

Celia Judge, Ayr.

Ever-changing times

HOW difficult it must be to put one's self forward for political service. Last year the media and public urged politi-cians to speed up the lowering of emission levels to preserve the planet – including cutting air transport, whilst now we are urging politicians to speed up the return to former air travel limits to save jobs! Hardly compatible. A few weeks ago we were urging a slackening of lockdown rules to save jobs, whereas this week we are moaning things are going too quickly.

It reminds how the good people of Japan voted 80 per cent to 20% to end nuclear power after the tsunami, only to completely reverse this ratio when they realised that this would cost a great deal more for electricity.

James Watson, Dunbar.

Home studies

ALTHOUGH of mid-1930s’ vintage at least I’m one up on youngster ex-PM Tony Blair, who claims to have done no housework since 1997, revised by his wife back to 1980, the year he was married ("Come clean now: Who does the chores in your home?", The Herald, July 2).

The kitchen sink, pots and pans, dishwasher and I are on friendly terms, and my DIY (Destroy it Yourself) role is unassailable.

I confess that the washing machine is a mystery and unknown territory, but you should see my natural reverse turn dancing with a Hoover.

R Russell Smith, Kilbirnie.

Masked marvel

SO Nicola Sturgeon has finally decreed that I shall wear a mask when shopping. The last time I tried that, I walked out with £5,000 ... followed by seven years.

David Miller, Milngavie.

That’s rich

EUPHEMISM of the Week: Sharon White, chair of John Lewis (basic salary £990,000) saying “the end of some partnership stories”. Aka “you’re fired”.

John Dunlop, Ayr.