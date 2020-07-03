Pints of takeaway beer are among the alcoholic beverages to be made illegal in Glasgow from Monday, July 6, a source has revealed exclusively to our sister paper the Glasgow Times.

In an email seen the newspaper from Head of Licensing Mairi Millar, the sale of "takeaway pints" and "other alcoholic drinks in plastic cups (with or without lids) directly to members of the public... risks ruining the reputation of the vast majority of the city’s fantastic and responsible licensed trade".

From Monday, "the sale of alcohol directly to members of the public for consumption off the premises will be considered to be inconsistent with the licensing objectives of preventing crime and disorder and securing public safety unless it is sold as part of a home delivery or sold as a pre-packaged, properly sealed product such as a bottle of wine or cans of beer."

The email says "any premises who continue with this practice will risk having any occasional licence for an external area revoked and/or a premises licence review being submitted to the Licensing Board".

The email refers to reports of public urination and other acts of crime and disorder that have been reported in recent weeks.

It says: "Experience to date has established that this type of sale is clearly inconsistent with the licensing objectives of preventing crime and disorder and securing public safety in terms of the levels of street drinking and public urination which are being reported and observed as a direct consequence of such sales."

The email also states: "Such sales methods were never anticipated by the Licensing Board in granting premises licences with both on and off-sales, and I certainly don’t recall any agent making a case for such sales in their submission to the Licensing Board."

The takeaway pint phenomenon started during Phase 1 of lockdown, with many restaurants, bars and pubs in the city selling alcohol directly to members of the public in takeaway cups.

Outdoor pubs and beer gardens will also open on Monday.