There is some good news for home workers battling aches and pains from computer work.

Some massage therapists in Scotland have been given the green light to start work from Monday ahead of England after successful lobbying by a regulatory body.

Sports and Remedial therapists with certain qualifications will be permitted to start seeing clients but will also have to justify that the treatment is for pain relief.

Therapists who provide other complimentary treatments such as aromatherapy and reflexology and will not be permitted to re-open at this stage.

Spas and firms offering complementary therapies were not included on a long list of businesses allowed to re-open in England from today.

The Scottish Government’s Business and Social Distancing Team said: “Professional Sports Massage, particularly for pain, can be considered a professional vocational medical service, so it would currently be permissable under the guidance...that you can re-open your business.”

The Scottish Massage Therapists Organisation (SMTO) said only sports therapists with a Level 4 or 5 qualification will be permitted to work.

Therapists will also have to comply with restrictions on the length of treatment, time between clients as well as PPE and hygiene standards.

Manual therapies such as osteopathy and chiropractors are also permitted to work.

Clients will also be required to sign Covid-19 disclaimers with contact treatment kept to a maximum of 45 minutes.

The SMTO said: “There is strict guidance for this return as it has come earlier than expected.

“Only those with the qualifications mentioned can return using strict Covid-19 guidance issued by the SMTO where therapists must justify that the treatment provided is for pain relief only.”