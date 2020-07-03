A fundraiser has reached over £15,000 for the family of a three-year-old boy killed in a crash in Edinburgh.

Xander Irvine was walking with his mother Victoria, 37, when he was hit by a car on Morningside Road on June 30.

The red Kia mounted the pavement and crashed into a shop front at around 2.30pm.

Xander was taken to hospital but suffered fatal injuries.

His mother was also injured but has since been released from hospital.

Now a fundraiser has been launched to support his family through this tragic time.

It has been organised by family friend Deborah Murphy, who wrote on the fundraising page: “Xander’s parents, Victoria and Paul, are utterly heartbroken and devastated.

“Their lives will never be the same again.

“Whilst there is nothing that anyone can do to ease the grief and suffering of Xander’s family, we feel that if we can ease any financial burden faced in the aftermath of this tragedy that this will give some sort of comfort.”

In a previous statement, the family said: “Xander Paul Thomas Irvine was a very happy, bubbly, intelligent little boy who was very dearly loved by his parents Victoria and Paul.

“Xander was a real chatterbox who just loved books, playing with all sorts of vehicles and his Lego. He really enjoyed life and he enriched the lives of everyone he met.

“Victoria and Paul are devastated and feel as if their hearts have been ripped out. Xander will be so very sorely missed by them both and all his family and friends in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“What will we do without you, Xander?”

You can donate to the fundraiser at https://uk.gofundme.com/f/224ucmljlc