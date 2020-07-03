Last week it was revealed that two Ayrshire towns were identified as some of the most in-demand seaside locations to live in the UK.
Troon, third, and Ayr, seventh, are known for their sandy beaches, stunning golf courses and long promenades.
With people now allowed to move home “provided that they can be carried out safely”, we looked at Scotland’s biggest property website, s1homes, to see where was currently the most expensive place to buy property in Scotland.
Edinburgh topped the list with the average home in the capital costing £269,063 compared to the average of £97,674 in Greenock.
While buying isn't an option or a desire for everyone in Scotland, we have taken a look at s1homes again to see where the most expensive place to rent is.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Edinburgh is also the most expensive place to rent with 382 properties averaging a price of £1,272 per month.
In comparison, Falkirk comes out cheapest with one property for rent costing £375 per month.
However when only counting at areas with 15 or more properties for rent, Cumbernauld offers the lowest prices with an average rental price of £413 per month.
- Edinburgh - 382 properties - £1,272 p/m
- Glasgow - 625 properties - £960 p/m
- Stirling (Town) - 60 properties - £853 p/m
- Aberdeen - 533 properties - £837 p/m
- Livingston - 12 properties - £720 p/m
- Greenock - 48 properties - £708 p/m
- Dundee - 166 properties - £689 p/m
- Inverness - 2 properties - £660 p/m
- West Lothian - 30 properties - £657 p/m
- Dunfermline - 42 properties - £592 p/m
- Fife - 118 properties - £578 p/m
- Airdrie - 7 properties - £564 p/m
- Ayr - 2 properties - £563 p/m
- Paisley - 52 properties - £545 p/m
- Hamilton - 13 properties - £540 p/m
- Kirkcaldy - 15 properties - £525 p/m
- East Kilbride - 10 properties - £510 p/m
- Clydebank - 3 properties - £507 p/m
- Perth - 52 properties - £475 p/m
- Kilmarnock - 10 properties - £468 p/m
- Motherwell - 9 properties - £467 p/m
- Glenrothes - 6 properties - £429 p/m
- Cumbernauld - 17 properties - £413 p/m
- Falkirk (Town) - 1 property - £375 p/m
Another 2,432 properties in the rest of Scotland averaged a price of £837 per month on s1homes.
