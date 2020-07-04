A number of campers setting up at the Commando Memorial in Spean Bridge have sparked an outcry on social media.

A post shared on social media showed a number of campers pitching up near the memorial.

The Commando Memorial, which is a Category A listed site, is the final resting place for Commandos with ashes scattered at the Garden of Remembrance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers have been made aware of complaints around a group camping at Commando Memorial, Spean Bridge.

“Officers attended and spoke to the group. Advice has been given and the group have advised they will move on in the morning and will clean up after themselves.

I am aware of images circulating tonight of people camping at the Commando Memorial. That is unacceptable and disrespectful. The Memorial should be respected; it is not a campsite. — Kate Forbes MSP (@KateForbesMSP) July 3, 2020

“Officers will continue to monitor the area during the night.”

SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch Kate Forbes said: "I have seen images circulating tonight of people camping at the Commando Memorial.

"These are completely disrespectful and unacceptable.

With restrictions being lifted folk can come to the Highlands, however we expect those coming here to respect our communities and places like the commando memorial that mean so much to so many. This is not the way and I am glad they will be moved on in the morning. https://t.co/9AvchSMgHs — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) July 3, 2020

"The Commando Memorial requires respect; it is not a campsite. I am speaking to the Police."

Ian Blackford tweeted: "With restrictions being lifted folk can come to the Highlands, however we expect those coming here to respect our communities and places like the commando memorial that mean so much to so many. This is not the way and I am glad they will be moved on in the morning."