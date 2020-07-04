'Super Saturday' Thousands flock to the pub and hairdressers as lockdown restrictions ease in England
Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers across England have opened their doors to customers for the first time in months on so-called Super Saturday.
Business owners have taken a range of measures to comply with Government restrictions but the easing of lockdown measures has prompted concerns about a possible rise in coronavirus cases.
