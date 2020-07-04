Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers across England have opened their doors to customers for the first time in months on so-called Super Saturday.

Business owners have taken a range of measures to comply with Government restrictions but the easing of lockdown measures has prompted concerns about a possible rise in coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus – Sat Jul 4, 2020Carole Rickiby cuts the hair of customer Sandra Jacobs at Tusk Hair, in Camden, north London, after opening at midnight (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Jul 4, 2020Louise Arnold-Wilson (right) and Jennifer (left) were married at Runcorn Town Hall Registry Office at one minute past midnight (Halton Borough Council/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Jul 4, 2020Customers queued early in the morning at a barbers in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Jul 4, 2020Both barbers and customers wore masks (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Jul 4, 2020Lindy Barack was up early to open the doors of The Toll Gate, a Wetherspoons pub in Hornsey, north London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Jul 4, 2020Bar staff were kitted out in PPE (Aaron Chown/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Jul 4, 2020Michael Robinson, 61, was one of the first people to have a pint (Aaron Chown/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Jul 4, 2020Andrew Slawinaki, 51, caught up with the news while having a Guinness (Aaron Chown/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Jul 4, 2020At the Shakespeare’s Head pub in Holborn, customers were in early ordering breakfast (Yui Mok/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Jul 4, 2020In Leeds, barbers at Boris & Co were busy on their first day back at work (Danny Lawson/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Jul 4, 2020In Liverpool, a member of staff in PPE waited for customers at the reopening of The Old Stables Restaurant at Allerton Manor Golf Club (Peter Byrne/PA)