Police Scotland has said officers would not be stopping cars or making any changes to policing in the border area, although the force urged people to follow the coronavirus rules.

The force confined they will be carrying out daily patrols as part of the force's summer campaign against drink and drug driving.

Pubs are reopening in England on Saturday but remain shut in Scotland until Monday, when outdoor areas like beer gardens can host customers again.

Those visiting Scotland are also being reminded that the legal limit for alcohol in drivers is lower than south of the border.

Assistant chief constable Gary Ritchie said: "The chief constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

"We recognise that people have made significant sacrifices but we would ask them to continue to comply with the regulations and the Scottish Government's guidance.

"Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation."

He continued: "Police Scotland is currently carrying out its summer drink and drug drive campaign, and we have officers out on proactive patrols on a daily basis to deter and detect drink or drug driving.

"Drivers visiting Scotland should also remember that the drink-drive limit here is lower."