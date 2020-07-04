Police are investigating after a man was found lying seriously injured on a street in North Ayrshire in the early hours of Saturday.
The man is thought to have been assaulted in Kilwinning at the junction between Morville Crescent and David Gage Street.
He was found seriously injured at about 1.15am on Saturday and taken to Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, for treatment.
Police Scotland are asking anyone who may have seen something from their homes to come forward.
Detective inspector Laura Young, of Ayrshire CID, said: "There are a number of flats that overlook the area where the man was found and we are asking anyone who may have seen something from their home to get in touch.
"If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0662 of July 4.
"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.