Protesters calling for a 'Covid-free Scotland' at the country's border with England have been spoken to by police.

The small group positioned themselves in a layby area near the A1 at Lamberton on Saturday urging English holidaymakers to turn back.

Some were wearing hazmat suits and face masks, while others carried Scotland flags and homemade banners.

They were urging anyone travelling into Scotland from England not to cross the border.

A banner being held by one protester read: “Staycation: Keep Scotland Covid free”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in the Borders were called to a layby area near the A1 at Lamberton at around 2.25pm on Saturday, 4 July, 2020 following a report of protest activity at the side of the carriageway.

“Officers attended and suitable advice has been given to those in attendance.”

The demonstration has attracted widespread criticism from politicians in Scotland, with Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw describing the scenes as 'shocking and inexcusable'.

These scenes today are shocking and inexcusable. That they have been backed by an SNP MP is woeful. She’s fast enough to tweet about everything else, so why no disassociation and condemnation from Nicola Sturgeon? Their disgrace is her disgrace the longer this goes unchecked. — Jackson Carlaw MSP (@Jackson_Carlaw) July 4, 2020

Pete Wishart, the SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, described the protest as “counter-productive and ill-conceived”.

I have no idea how anybody would think this would win over support for independence. It could not be more counter productive and ill-conceived. pic.twitter.com/182YFXsv5c — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) July 4, 2020

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We condemn this type of behaviour in the strongest possible terms. This is an isolated incident and not indicative of the vast majority of people’s views.”

The demo comes after more than 10,000 people signed a petition urging for the border to be closed to 'all but essential traffic', and after Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed there is 'no such thing' as a border between the two countries.

Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested on Thursday that Nicola Sturgeon may be modelling herself on President Donald Trump amid the border debate.

He said that although it may not be a 'bricks and mortar' structure like Trump's border with Mexico, but Ms Sturgeon wants a 'metaphorical wall'.