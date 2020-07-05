PEOPLE entering Scotland from abroad have not received any follow-up checks by officials since quarantine rules were introduced due to “security clearance” issues with the Home Office.

On June 7, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf announced the Scottish Government’s quarantine plans to ensure travellers from abroad isolate for 14 days on arrival – warning those breaking the rules could face a fine of up to £480 and even £5,000 if they face prosecution.

But the Sunday Post has reported that not a single follow-up check has been carried out by officials in Scotland.

The Health Secretary told BBC Politics Scotland that it is down to data protection and security problems between Scottish officials and the Home Office.

She said: “Part of the problem, that is now resolved and the follow-up checks will begin this week, but we had to have our Public Health Scotland officials security cleared in order to access the Home Office systems.

“That’s the system you need to access to get passenger data in order to protect people’s data. That is now resolved and those follow-up calls will begin this week.”

Ms Freeman said she was unaware if other devolved parts of the UK had been able to conduct follow-up checks.

She added: “I know that Public Health England has been able to do that - but of course, they are part of the Home Office system, we were not.

“Our officials had to get that necessary security clearance in order to be able to access the data that then allows the follow-up calls to be made.

“That’s now thankfully resolved. Those calls will begin this week – they should begin this week as early as possible."

The Scottish Conservative have claimed the problems highlights more issues with testing.

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw said: “This is just the latest testing and checking failure by the SNP. We will not be able to exit lockdown safely until the SNP gets its act together on testing.

“From care homes to NHS workers, the whole testing scheme has been a mess. It’s clear that behind Nicola Sturgeon there is an entire team simply not up to the task.”

Liberal Democrats have called for the Scottish and UK Governments to work better together in order to protect people’s health and safety.

Both Governments have been embroiled in a war of words this week, particularly over air bridges plans – with all devolved governments criticising the UK Government’s approach to a four-nation agreement.

Liberal Democrats MSP, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said: “The shoddy and deteriorating relationship between the SNP and Conservatives is becoming an issue that is endangering our health and the control of this virus.

"The two parties need to take a hard look at themselves and realise they must do better.

"We are in the middle of a global pandemic and these petty behaviours are not what we need right now.”